Chief Of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2019 holds in Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2019 will take place at the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex, Zaria Road, Kawo, Kaduna, from Monday to Friday.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement Saturday that the Conference which has its theme as “Application of the Cutting Edge of the Nigerian Army in Tackling Contemporary Security Challenges” will be declared open by the President, Commander-in-Chief, of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday the 3rd of December, 2019 at the Trade Fair Complex Zaria Road, Kawo, Kaduna by 0900hrs (09:00am).

Colonel Musa further said the Conference will afford the participants the opportunity to appraise the performance of the Nigerian Army during the year 2019 and also make projections for subsequent year, with a view to repositioning the Nigerian Army for better performance in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

Part of the activities lined up for the conference include, a military exhibition of some of the products produced or manufactured by the Nigerian Army, operational briefs by various field commanders and medical outreach programme in selected communities in Kaduna State. Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarter, Corps, Formations and Operations Commanders, Commandants of Nigerian Army and Corps Schools among others are expected to be in attendance.