Zamfara Govt to begin N30,000 mimimum wage payments in June

The Zamfara Government is to begin payment of N30,000 minimum wage in June.

Gov. Dauda Lawal made this known during a meeting with the Zamfara Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Gusau.

Lawal said the decision to implement the payment reflects the state government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare.

“Today, I want to announce to the Zamfara State Labour Union leaders that my government will commence payment of N30,000 minimum wage next month, June.

“On assumption of office as governor, my administration has implemented numerous civil service reforms to ensure workers’ welfare.“We have achieved the payment of withheld three months salaries of workers, payment of leave grants and other bonuses.

“My government has paid a total of N4.3 billion in four batches to state and local government retirees, which had not been paid since 2011.

“We have further plans to improve the efficiency of the civil service in Zamfara.

“No employee should be concerned about retirement as we will ensure timely payment of retirement benefits without any delays.

“We are committed to our rescue mission,” he said.NAN)

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad