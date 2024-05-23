Bauchi expends N2.5bn on upgrade, digitisation of broadcast stations 

The Bala Mohammed’s administration in Bauchi State, says it has expended more than N2.5 billion on the upgrade of the state-owned media outfits, Bauchi Television Authority (BATV) and Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC).

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Usman Danturaki disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Bauchi.

Danturaki said the amount also covered the procurement and installation of equipment to fasttrack Digital Switch Over (DSO) of the stations.

He saud the Mohammed’s administration accorded premium to the upgrade of broadcast infrastructure, as the digitisation would increase the capacity of broadcast transmission network by improving spectrum efficiency.

Tthe Mohammed’s administration, he said, committed over N2.5 billion, to ensure speedy completion of the digitisation of the BATV and BRn.

”This is to ensure the provision of better signal quality which increases robustness to interference and picture degradation and the support of high division services and interactivity.

”Prior to the coming of this administration, the BATV has not been carrying out its activities as expected due to obsolete equipment and deplorable condition of office complex.

”However, the present administration in 2023, awarded contract for the renovation and digiisation of the BATV. The renovation work has been completed while the digitisation has reached 80 per cent completion stage,” he said.

Similarly, the governor awarded contract for the upgrade of transmission services at the BRC 1 and 2.

Danturaki said the project included the renovation of BRC FM station and 10 community FM stations across the state, adding that renovation work had been completed, while upgrading of transmission had reached 80 per cent completion stage.

He said the Mohammed’s administration equally resuscitated the moribund Wikki Magazine, hitherto closed down for more than 10 years due to obsolete equipment and decayed infrastructure.

“The Wikki Magazine has begun quarterly publication after many years in limbo. In addition, the ministry received a new boost through restructuring to enable it to achieve its mandate.

”The governor also created three additional directorates under the ministry in accordance with global best practices, to demystify its operstions for effective service delivery.

”The new directorates are: Broadcasting, ICT, Communication and Social Mobilisation,” he said. (NAN)

By Ahmed Kaigama