Fulfil your living wage promise to workers, LP urges Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu not to renege on his promise to give Nigerian workers a living wage.

Dr Ayo Olorunfemi, Deputy National Chairman of the party, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He urged Tinubu to show he cares for workers by fixing a minimum wage that reflects the country’s present economic realities.

“The N48,000; N54,000 and even the N57,000 minimum wage being proposed by the Federal Government cannot alleviate the sufferings of Nigerian workers.

“What percentage do we want to call that in the light of the current economic challenges and inflation?

“I think the President needs to come out clear and show workers that he cares about their well-being

“In fact, Nigerian workers need living wage not the figures being offered. The President must fulfill his promised living wage to labour,” Olorunfemi said.

Olorunfemi,a former General Secretary, Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government-Owned Companies (SASGOC), also urged government to provide palliatives, including free transportation for workers, to cushion the effects of economic hardship .

NAN recalls that the Organised Labour had recently walked out on the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage, when the Federal Government proposed N48,000 as new wage for workers in the country.

The Organised Labour again rejected the offer of N54,000 and N57,000 minimum wage offered by the government during the resumed national minimum wage negotiation.

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, had insisted on N615,000 as minimum wage, but later brought it down to N497,000.

Ajaero said that the amount was arrived at, after an analysis of the current economic situation and the needs of an average Nigerian family of six. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye