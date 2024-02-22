Youth empowerment: CITAD launches third phase of training on digital technology

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) in Kano State has launched its third phase of training, aiming to empower 40 young individuals with skills in digital technology repair, recovery, and reuse (3R).

This initiative targets tackling health risks linked with electronic waste (e-waste) and advocating for a circular economy model.

During the orientation session at CITAD’s office, Malam Ibrahim Nuhu, representing Mr. Y.Z. Ya’u, CITAD’s Executive Director, stressed the importance of active engagement in the training.

He urged participants to craft a business plan after the training, emphasizing the need to register these plans with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for effective service delivery.

Nuhu highlighted the training core goal of equipping participants with strategies for implementing a refurbished approach to e-waste management and integrating the circular economy.

He pointed out that transforming e-waste into functional devices will not only protect public health but also create economic opportunities, generate employment, and contribute to national economic growth.

Engr. Umar Adamu of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) delivered a presentation on ‘Training Exercise on e-waste Entrepreneurship using the EPRON – IHS WEE smart for Collection.’

He explained how the circular economy aims to prolong product lifespan, regenerate resources, and minimize waste, addressing global challenges like climate change and biodiversity loss.

Adamu urged participants to utilize their acquired knowledge effectively to eradicate e-waste from their communities and champion the circular economy as a catalyst for positive change in our interconnected and competitive world.