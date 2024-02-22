NOUN professor, Obieje, explains how Francophone African women writers challenged patriarchal stereotypes

A professor of French language and literature at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Doris L. Obieje, has said that Francophone African women writers have challenged the patriarchal and colonial representation of women in Africa by creating complex and nuanced female characters who assert their identity and creativity.

Obieje made the statement in the 24th Inaugural Lecture of the university titled “Herstory in the Words of Francophone Africa Novelists”, held on Thursday in Abuja.

Obieje, a senior lecturer in the university’s Department of Linguistics, Foreign and Nigerian Languages,

argued that Francophone African literature, which emerged in the first decades of the 20th century, was largely dominated by male voices, who often portrayed African women as passive, oppressed or exoticised.

She said Francophone African women writers have challenged this representation by creating female characters who assert their identity, giving rise to the term “Herstory” which sees things from the perspective of women in the various contexts resonating betrayal, adultery and poverty.

Some of the writers the professor analysed included Mariama Bâ, Aminata Sow Fall, Eric Touya de Marenne, Calixthe Beyala, Aurore Koechlin, Aja Awa Thiam, Claire Marie Matip, Therese Kuoh Moukory Hemley Boum, Maïssa Bey, and Ken Bugul, Nafissatou Diallo, Marie Ndiaye, Fatou Keita and others.

She asserted that these writers represent different regions, generations, and backgrounds of Francophone Africa, adding that they were influenced by various literary movements, trends, and societal norms.

Obieje said: “Through their writing, these novelists have provided a platform for women to tell their own stories, to assert their agency, and to reclaim their place in society.”

The Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, praised Obieje for her scholarly contributions to the field of French language and literature.

He commended her for her dedication to promoting the study of Francophone African literature and for her commitment to advancing gender equality in academia.

Peters described the lecture as “the first of its kind”, pointing out that it was not only informative but also thought provoking, sparking important conversations about the role of women in African literature and society.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Professor Chinedu Mafiana, who chaired the lecture’s organising committee, thanked the academic community for honouring the event and urged them to watch out for more explosive events coming from the Faculty of Arts all through the year.

The Dean of the Faculty, Professor Omolara Nwabueze, capped the event with a presentation of an award to the inaugural lecturer.