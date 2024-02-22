Fall of terror kingpin, Boderi, cohort: Matawalle commends military

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has commended the Nigerian Military for neutralizing and bringing an end to the terror reign of Boderi and his cohort in Kaduna State over the weekend.

The Minister who was elated, described the action of the Military as commendable adding that the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed in providing adequate security in every parts of the country.

Matawalle said that the bravery and professionalism of the Nigerian Military involved was commendable and needed to be sustained so that we can stem out insecurity from the country.

He charged other state actors to cooperate with the Federal Government in the fight against insurgency and terrorism. He reiterated Federal Government’s unflinching support and readiness to sustain cooperation towards eradicating terrorism in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that Boderi and his cohort have been terrorising Kaduna and it’s environs for a very long time before his fall to Nigerian Military.

Boderi, as he was simply known, had for nearly a decade propagated a reign of fear, death and destruction in Kaduna State and neighboring Niger State.

According to the Minister, a major breakthrough has been recorded in Nigeria’s fight against banditry and terrorism by his fall.

He said that the notorious bandit, insurgent and ruthless killer, Boderi Isyaku, was neutralized in a gun duel alongside some of his fighters, by troops of the Nigerian Military,around Bada/Riyawa general areas of Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

Also speaking on the efforts of the Nigerian troops in general, the Minister commended their efforts in the elimination of 286 terrorists and the arrest of of 244 of them, 73 crude oil smugglers were also apprehended and 122 kidnapped victims were rescued as at 22nd February, 2024.

Similarly, the Minister pointed out that several air interdictions were carried out on terrorist hideouts which were all destroyed.

Matawalle enjoined Nigerians to support the Armed forces saying that Federal Government was doing everything possible within its reach to fight insecurity and restore the hope of Nigerians.