Youth coalition endorses Eikudan as PDP youth leader

The Coalition of all PDP friendly NGOs and civil society groups has drummed support for the National Organising Secretary of the PDP National Youth Vanguard, Mr Usman Eikudan, for the position of PDP National Youth Leader.

The National Coordinator of the Coalition, Mr Aderemi Olusegun, at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said the coalition was convinced that Elkudan was the right choice in terms of capacity, competence and capability.

Olusegun said that the declaration was made after due consultation with a good number of state youth leaders, zonal youth leaders, PDP friendly NGOs and civil society groups, as well as party stakeholders.

He described Elkudan as productive, creative and active PDP member who played key roles in the party’s activities and elections.

“Therefore, on behalf of the PDP Youth Wing of our party, we present to you Elkudan to contest for the office of the PDP National Youth Leader as our consensus candidate.

“The call to make an indelible worthwhile contribution to build and enliven the PDP youth wing could only explain why Elkudan decided to throw his hat in the ring,“ he said.

He said that Elkudan was known across Nigeria and among the youths and party elders.

“He has equally planned to empower the youth through information technology platforms and enterprises,“ he said.

Olusegun added that with the support and acceptance that the declaration of interest to contest had garnered, it was obvious that Elkudan was friendly with the youths, and the youths were as well pleased with him.

“As this very event gathers momentum, we hereby declare to support this very young fellow, a comrade, and a hardworking loyal party man,” he said. (NAN)

