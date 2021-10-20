COVID-19: NCDC announces 159 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says it has recorded 159 additional COVID-19 infections, with zero deaths across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Statistics obtained the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the NCDC website on Wednesday morning shows that FCT had 71 infection cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 159 additional infections which were recorded on Tuesday indicated an increase from the 89 reported the previous day in the country.

“FCT (71), Lagos (20), Imo (17), Rivers (15), Cross River (9), Kano (7), Ondo (7), Plateau (4), Ekiti (3), Niger (3), Delta (2), and Bauchi (1).

The Public health agency said 209,546 had so far confirmed, 197, 546 had discharged with 2,838 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that the country’s active presently stood at 9,162.

It said that more 3,207,523 million people had tested.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Also, the NCDC said “all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in Nigeria are effective at preventing COVID-19.

“Research growing evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer protection. COVID-19 is an important tool to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 helps protect people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19 and might also protect people around them.’’

According to the centre, to receive the most protection, people should receive all recommended doses of the vaccine.

The centre “recommend we get vaccinated as soon as possible registering via .gov. to get vaccinated.’’ (NAN)

