COVID-19: NCDC announces 159 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says it has recorded 159 additional COVID-19 infections, with zero deaths across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Statistics obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the NCDC website on Wednesday morning shows that FCT had 71 infection cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 159 additional infections which were recorded on Tuesday indicated an increase from the 89 cases reported the previous day in the country.

“FCT (71), Lagos (20), Imo (17), Rivers (15), Cross River (9), Kano (7), Ondo (7), Plateau (4), Ekiti (3), Niger (3), Delta (2), and Bauchi (1).

The Public health agency said 209,546 cases had so far been confirmed, while 197, 546 cases had been discharged with 2,838 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that the country’s active cases presently stood at 9,162.

It said that more than 3,207,523 million people had been tested.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Also, the NCDC said “all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in Nigeria are effective at preventing COVID-19.

“Research provides growing evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer protection. COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 vaccination helps protect people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19 and might also help protect people around them.’’

According to the centre, to receive the most protection, people should receive all recommended doses of the vaccine.

The centre “recommend we get vaccinated as soon as possible by registering via vaccination.gov.ng to get vaccinated.’’ (NAN)

