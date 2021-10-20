Fayemi’s achievements: Ekiti APC dismisses PDP accusation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has dismissed the state PDP’s tagging of Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s three years in office as “a colossal failure“.

APC’s position is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Segun Dipe.

He described the PDP’s comments as “coming from frustrated minds and disoriented opposition.”

According to him, under the PDP government, primary and secondary schools’ students were paying levies.

“Does the abrogation of such obnoxious levies by Fayemi not worth celebrating?

“How can anyone say that paying of workers’ salaries for three years without owing is not worth celebrating?

“Even if it is one naira, the civil servants can now plan with their money without the governor appearing on radio every month explaining why he won’t be able to pay.

“Does the completion of the Civic Centre, Ado-Ekiti, which the former governor, Ayodele Fayose, abandoned despite reaching 80 per cent, and tarring of so many roads aren’t worth celebrating?

“The fact that the Gossy Water, which they killed, suddenly resurrected is it not worth celebrating?

“The Ire Burnt Bricks, which they never thought would see the light of day, now producing, does that not call for celebration?” .

According to Dipe, the fact that Fayemi is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum now makes Ekiti a force to be reckoned with at the national level.

The publicity secretary commended the governor for ensuring that teachers at all levels in the state now have access to government loans.

“If you look at the quantum of monies coming to Ekiti and the projects being executed by this government, you will know that these three years are worth being celebrated.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Mr Raphael Adeyanju, had earlier in a statement on Tuesday described Fayemi’s administration in the last three years as “a disaster and a colossal failure“.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the opposition party made the observation in its reaction to the three-year anniversary of the APC government in the state.

Adeyanju said it was shameful that the state government invited the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to inaugurate only the Civic Centre project executed by the government in three years.

He said that the project began seven years ago.

“We watch with bemused sadness as the ruling APC government gleefully engaged in backslapping and self-adulation after staying in government for three years without any meaningful programme that benefited the Ekiti people.

“Regretfully, the vice-president and his entourage landed in Akure, a 30-minute drive from Ado-Ekiti, and was picked with a chopper at the Akure airport to Ado-Ekiti.

“This is because of the terrible, deplorable and precarious condition of the Akure/Iju/Ikere Road and the other roads leading to the state, all of which have collapsed,” he said.

Adeyanju noted that roads in the state were being maintained promptly during the PDP administration of Fayose.

He called on the electorate in the state to vote for the PDP in the next governorship election. (NAN)

