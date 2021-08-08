Violence:Give peace a chance in Southern Kaduna – KDSG pleads

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday renewed its appeal to citizens of the state to give peace a chance following recurrence of violence in some communities in Southern part of the state.



Government made the appeal in a statement on the security situation, signed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.



While citing recent incidents of attacks in some communities in Southern part of the state, which resulted in loss of lives and property, it reminded people to follow due process in seeking for justice, instead of resorting to violence.



It said security agents had been doing their best as they were able to repel attacks on some communities.



Government stressed that all hands must be on deck to see to the success of the peace-building efforts of stakeholders, who had been spending sleepless nights.



“The Kaduna State Government is appealing to all residents to embrace recourse to the law, and break the brutal cycle of killings and reprisal, to adequately support Government’s peace-building efforts in the area,” it pleaded.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...