FCMB wins 10th Edition of Kaduna Corporate League

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) on Saturday rode over the back of Guarantee Trust Bank with two unreplied goals to lift the 10th edition of Kaduna Corporate League.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final encounter, which attracted fans from various banks, was played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.



The two goals were scored in the second half, courtesy of Peterson Gogobiri, who, on two occasions, capitalised on a goal-mouth scramble.



Highpoint of the colourful closing ceremony was the presentation of prizes and trophies to winners, runners-up, and special prize winners.



Peter Gogobiri of FCMB emerged the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the competition while Zayad Isa of the same bank became the ‘Highest Goal Scorer, with five goals to his kitty.



Patrick Attah (GTB), won ‘Best Goalkeeper’, Peter Gogobiri claimed prize for ‘Best Midfielder’, while Shedrack Etsegumbe of FCMB won the spot for the ‘Most Outstanding Defender’.



Fidelity finished third after beating their opponents, Bank of Agriculture (BOA), in a match decided earlier.



It would be recalled that Unity Bank lifted the trophy four times, while FCMB, Fidelity and Skye Bank won twice each.



The Kaduna Corporate League is organised annually by Vincent Akinbami, who is now the Special Adviser on Sports to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.



Speaking after the match, Akinbami described the competition as a huge success.

He commended all the teams for their discipline and brilliant display of skills during the competition. (NAN)

