FCMB wins 10th Edition of Kaduna Corporate League

August 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Business, News, Project 0



First City Monument Bank (FCMB)  on rode over the back Guarantee Trust Bank with two unreplied goals to lift the 10th edition Kaduna Corporate League.


The News Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final encounter, which attracted fans from various banks, was played  at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.


The two goals were scored in the second half, courtesy Peterson Gogobiri, , on two occasions, capitalised on a goal-mouth scramble.


Highpoint of the colourful closing  ceremony was the presentation of prizes and trophies to winners, runners-up, and special prize winners.


Peter Gogobiri  of FCMB  emerged the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the competition Zayad Isa of the same bank became  the ‘Highest Goal Scorer, with five goals to his kitty.


Patrick Attah (GTB), won ‘Best Goalkeeper’, Peter Gogobiri claimed prize for ‘Best Midfielder’, Shedrack Etsegumbe of FCMB won the spot ‘Most Outstanding Defender’.


Fidelity finished third after beating their opponents, Bank of Agriculture (BOA), in a match decided earlier.


It would be recalled that Bank lifted  the trophy four times, FCMB, Fidelity and Skye Bank won twice each.


The Kaduna Corporate League is organised annually Vincent Akinbami, is now the Special Adviser on Sports to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.


Speaking after the match, Akinbami described the competition as a huge success.
commended all the teams for their discipline and brilliant display of skills during the competition. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,