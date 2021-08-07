Troops repel attack in Zangon Kataf, neutralize 3 attackers, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have neutralized bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in Zangon Kataf Loval Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Aruwan stated that the military and police reported to the Kaduna State Government an attack on troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force, as well as residents in Zango Urban, Zangon Kataf local government area.

According to him, the assailants carried out the attack in the early hours of Saturday.

He said,”The troops engaged the attackers, effectively repelling them and neutralizing three in the process. Others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Five houses and three cars were set ablaze during the attack. A 9-year-old resident, Salisu Abbas, was burnt beyond recognition. Another, 15-year-old Faisal Abdullahi, suffered serious burns.

“The troops recovered the following items from the area: One locally made rifle, one smoke grenade, 33 empty cartridges, 16 live cartridges, 25 empty cases of AK-47 ammunition, 8 live rounds of AK47 ammunition, one live pistol round, and some machine gun links.”

Aruwan assured that troops are sustaining vigorous patrols in the area to forestall further attacks, as investigations into the attack are ongoing.

