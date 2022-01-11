Use available facilities to boost revenue base- LCDA Administrator

Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, the Political Head/Administrator, Lagelu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ibadan in Oyo State, has urged the council workers to use the available facilities to boost revenue base.

Latinwo made the plea on Tuesday during his inspection tour of the council’s facilities including schools, motor parks, healthcare centres, shops, roads and restaurants, among others.

According to him, it is imperative to engage in this tour so as to know the current state of all the facilities in Lagelu West LCDA and how they can be utilised to generate more income to the council.

“With this, the council’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base will receive boost and the council will have enough resources to provide social amenities to the communities.

“The council cannot embark on meaningful projects without having adequate resources.

“The only way to have resources is to make use of the facilities by putting them in good condition to enable the masses to make use of them and pay for the usage.

*The council’s Administrator, however, visited Mr Akintunde Olajide (AKT), a member of the State House of Assembly, representing Lagelu Local Government Constituency, at his Iyana Church office and they deliberated on the development programmes for Lagelu West LCDA.

During the visit, Akintunde lauded Latinwo for such a wonderful initiative, saying that he would not hesitate to give him necessary supports to move Lagelu West forward.

According to him, Lagelu West is broad and have plenty resources that are yet to be tapped.

He advised the career officers in charge of revenue generation to work harder to get more revenue for the council to execute developmental projects in the area. (NAN)

