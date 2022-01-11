AFCON: Super Eagles’ performance key to Nigeria’s unity —fans

Some sports’ enthusiasts in Gombe State have appealed to the Super Eagles to put up good performances in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Those that spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Gombe on Tuesday ahead of Super Eagles’ opening encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt urged them not to underrate any team in the competition.

According to them, the performance of the Super Eagles will serve as a veritable tool toward strengthening the unity and togetherness of Nigerians.

Also, Mr Halilu Teli, the Gombe State Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), appealed to Nigerians to give the Eagles all the necessary support that would motivate them into winning their matches against their opponents.

“Let’s pray and support them because at times when the Eagles are playing, many don’t care if they lose or win. It should not be so; let’s unite as fans and pray for Nigeria to win the AFCON.’’

Teli said that winning matches and even the AFCON trophy would change the image of the country positively in terms of our co-existence.

“That’s why we must pray for the Super Eagles and encourage them,’’ he said.

Mr Barbuwa Kalla, a Gombe-based sports analyst, said that the Super Eagles should be encouraged to start on winning ways in view of the importance of the match to our unity.

“I was privilege to have interacted with Garba Lawal, Tijani Babangida and the Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, at some points, when I asked them how they achieved successes in 1994 and 1996.

“They kept saying one thing that they were a country, they were a people; no Hausa, no Igbo, no Yoruba or whatsoever; they were Nigerians so you see the power of sports.

“So, the Super Eagles’ performance will help us to further promote our unity, most especially, if they go far because that will mean we will keep forgetting our differences and keep supporting them,’’ he said.

Kalla said that the Super Eagles’ appearance in the 2021 AFCON was vital to the unity of the country, hence, players and the entire team should work hard and do their best because “Nigerians are looking up to them.’’

Mr Abubakar Sule said that football had proven to be a potent tool to foster unity amongst citizens and “it is in this regard that I am appealing to the Super Eagles to win their first match.

“The more we progress in the competition, the more we forget our differences. So, we are praying for them and we will continue our support for them all the way.’’

While appealing to Nigerians to pray, support and cheer the Super Eagles to victory, the enthusiasts urged the team to go all out to secure the maximum points in Tuesday’s opener against Egypt.

NAN reports that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon is the 33rd edition of the competition being organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Also, the Super Eagles opening game against the Pharaohs of Egypt will be played at 5:00p.m at the 30,000 capacity Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

