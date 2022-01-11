Orji Kalu renews call for postponement of APC national convention

January 11, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has renewed call for postponement of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for February.

Kalu made the call in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday after Christmas and Year break.

Although APC has fixed February for the convention, it is yet to select a date for the event.

“I still stand by my words that the APC convention should be postponed.

“I have a lot of respect for people and they have to give me an alternative view to have a change of mind that what they are saying is real.

“What I am saying is a better atmosphere than what they are saying: I know what I am saying, they might not be seeing what I am seeing.

“As a party we should not cause trouble for ourselves.

“I believe that the best thing to do is to protect democracy and party, the APC.

“I also call on the National Executive Committee of the party to reaffirm constitution to put a of the Republic and of the party.

“I want us to adopt the ANC method, where you might be of Nigeria and not of the party.

“So, I want us to test run it when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves in 2023, for Buhari to become president of the party and there will be president of the republic,’’ Kalu said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,