Ukraine has struck a deal with France for Paris to supply 130 electric locomotives worth around 900 million euros (1.09 billion dollars).

Part of the production up to 35 per cent was to take place in the Eastern European country, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal announced in Kiev on Thursday.

In 2018, the former Soviet republic had already ordered 300 partly used diesel locomotives in the United States worth the equivalent of 833 million euros.

In the Soviet Union, about 90 per cent of the locomotives were produced in Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. They were also exported to other communist countries like East Germany.

Since 2014, however, the factory not far from the Russian border has been under the control of separatists loyal to Moscow. Production was at a standstill.

In another agreement, Kiev is buying 370 fire engines.

In addition, contracts were signed to improve drinking water in the Luhansk region and in the capital Kiev.

According to the statement, the agreements have a total value of more than 1.3 billion euros. (dpa/NAN)

