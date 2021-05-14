An environmentalist, Mr Emmanuel Emechete, has called for adequate drainage clearing and effective waste management ahead of the rainy season to prevent flooding.

Emechete made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He noted that it was necessary to act fast by clearing our drainages before the rains begin in full swing.

He also appealed to residents of flood-prone communities to clear drains in their neighbourhood.

He said that it was critical to put in place measures that would avert the seasonal flooding across the country.

“One important measure any country must take to prevent flooding is to ensure clean and cleared drainages at all times.

“To get a lasting solution to our seasonal flooding, we must have proper drainage systems and effective waste control and management system.

“Our roads get flooded with rainfall because water has to find a passage somehow.

“If the drainages are blocked, it has to find an alternative route, hence flooding in some areas.

“In Lagos for instance, all local and state government environmental officers should monitor and ensure that households in their communities (LCDA), keep cleared drainage.

“Proper waste management can also help tackle flash floods in the rainy season.

“Waste managers should be engaged to do proper services at households and marketplaces,’’ the environmentalist said.

Emechete also called for proper monitoring of waste disposal to curb the rate of indiscriminate dumping of litters that can likely lead to flash floods.

In addition, he called for timely collection and disposal of waste from households and public places to prevent illegal dumpsites.

“We need to review our waste management system, both for business owners and individuals to forestall more flooding incidences in the country.

“Taskforce in markets should ensure that the drainage there is cleaned and cleared by business owners.

“Market Environmental Taskforce should ensure that all shop/business owners dispose of their waste properly to curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“There should be a frequent collection of wastes to discourage illegal and improper disposal across our communities.’’ (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

