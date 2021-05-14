Emir of Gombe urges farmers, headers to eschew violence

May 14, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu III, has  urged farmers and herdsmen to eschew .

Shehu made this known Gombe when the state Gov. Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya paid him homage after the Eid prayer.

”Farmers and pastoralists live peace because they play an important role the economic development of the country,” said.

also urged the people to pray peace  the country and for God’ intervention to bring to an end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

also emphasised the need for Muslim faithfuls to put the lessons of Ramadan preached by various clerics and scholars into practice .

He further called the people to cooperate with the government attainment of more dividends of democracy.

The emir prayed God for bumper harvest in the 2021 farming season.(NAN)

