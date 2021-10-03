Troops foil desperate ISWAP move to attack surrendered terrorists

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai has foiled Islamic State of West African Province(ISWAP), desperate move to attack surrendered Boko Haram members in Damboa.

This was disclosed in a statement by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu and made available to the press on Sunday.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu noted that ISWAP confronted with the obvious reality of defeat embarked on a desperate move to undermine the unprecedented depletion in its fighting force, have resorted to attacks on surrendered Boko Haram members and their families.

According to him, this antic of terror within terror is being employed by ISWAP to discourage intending surrendering terrorists in their ranks.

He pointed out that the latest strategy is not unconnected with the frustration of the group as top ranking commanders and members denounce violent agaitation to embrace peace in recent times.

He said,”This palpable apprehension might have led ISWAP on Saturday, 2 October 2021 to embark on a mission to annihilate or capture BHTs, who surrendered in Damboa.

“The gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Operation HADIN KAI whose superior firepower forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray, ensured Damboa did not fall to their antics.

“The terrorists made futile attempt to access the facility housing the surrendered BHT members, but retreated when confronted with the superior firepower of own troops.”

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu reassured the good people of Damboa and environs to go about their normal businesses as vigilant troops would proactively continue to provide security of lives and property.

He also enjoined the general public to provide actionable and timely information on the activities of these criminal elements and their collaborators.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for their doggedness, charged them to take the fight to the terrorists’ enclaves to deny them freedom of action.

He also reassured them of requisite support as they record more operational gains in Operation Hadin Kai.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...