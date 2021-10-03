Abuja children donate 4 blocks of classrooms of N5.8m to Nasarawa State

Child to Child Charity Foundation of Boys College, Esteem Leaning Centre, Abuja, has built four blocks of classrooms worth N5.8 million at Rugan Fulani Rafin Pa, Keffi and donated to Nasarawa State Government.

Amir of the foundation, Muhammad Abubakar, during the commissioning and handing over of the classrooms to the state, on Sunday in Keffi, said the project was aimed at supporting education of pupils at the ruga community.

“As children, who were born with silver spoon we have a duty to support children of the less privileged to acquire quality education so that together we can realise our potential and contribute to national development.”

Also, the Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs Rahamah Sani, said that the project was founded 100 per cent by the students of the Boys College, Esteem Leaning Centre, Abuja.

She said that each students in the boys college used to contribute N5,000 every term for charity, adding that in every academic session every student gives N15,000 for charity to support the needy.

“It is the policy of the Boys College, Esteem Leaning Centre, that each and every of our student must contribute N5,000 every term as charity contribution.

” Therefore, each of them contributes N15,000 every year to touch the lives of others. Interestingly some of them are as young as 10 years.

“It is out of the money that the children decided on their own to built four blocks of classrooms worth N5.8 million to support educational pursuit of pupils at Rugan Fulani Rafin Pa community, in Keffi Local Government, Nasarawa.”

The executive director, therefore, urges all Nigerians to give more charity and support to the less privileged in the society, saying ” we should all come together in goodness”.

Receiving the donation, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, said ” we have not seen something like this in the history of the state where well meaning Nigerians with their own resources commit it and built school and donate to government.”

Represented by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the State, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, assured that the state government would provide manpower support to the school to make it fully operational.

The governor, therefore, urged the people of the benefiting community to protect the project against bad eggs who might want to vandalise facilities in the school.

Responding, the leader of the Ruga community, Mohammed Hardo, thanked the foundation for providing the school to the community, which was happening for the first time in the history of the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the event was the commissioning and handing over the school to the Nasarawa State Government. (NAN)

