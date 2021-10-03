Kaduna attack: Troops discover 2 more dead bodies -Official

The military has discovered two more dead bodies in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state, which was attacked on Sept.27.



The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs,Mr Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Sunday that discovery of remains of the additional victims was reported to State Government.



Aruwan said the remains were discovered by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) as they continued with search-and-rescue operations in the area.



He recalled that Kacecere village was attacked in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, and Madamai, Kaura LGA, as reported to the government by the security agencies.



“The latest discovery of two corpses brings the death toll from the Kacecere attack to 12, while that of Madamai stands at 38.



“Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in both locations, straddling the two local government areas. “he said. (NAN).

