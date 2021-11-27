Tor Tiv lauds Buhari over industrial harmony in varsities

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Paramount and Traditional ruler of the Tiv Nation of Benue State, the Chancellor of the University of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the prevailing industrial harmony in Nigerian Universities, calling on all hands to remain on deck in order to sustain the momentum.

Speaking at the 46th and 47th combined convocation ceremony of the University of Benin on Saturday, His Royal Majesty acknowledged the milestones in industrial peace achieved in “our tertiary institutions” which he said is ocassioned by the various agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)and the modest fulfilment of same.

Recognizing that ASUU demands for improved infrastructure have not been fully met, HRM maintained that the fact that government is listening and willing to do its ultmost within the limits of available resources speaks volumes about the President’s commitment to the progress of the education sector in the country.

To further consolidate on the gains of the prevailing industrial harmony, HRM appealed to relevant agencies handling the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to fine-tune their operations to eliminate abnormalies currently being experienced in some institutions.

Representative of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, the Director of University Education, Hajia Iliyasu Gambo told the gathering that goveenment was aware of the shortfalls in education funding, adding however, that concerted efforts are being made to bridge the funding gaps.

Mrs Gambo asked graduants to place national interest above self in order to build a viral and sustainable Nation.

Also speaking at the convocation ceremony, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Benin, OLOR’OGUN Dr. Sonny Kuku expressed appreciation to President Buhari for his untiring efforts to reposition the education sector for the progress of the country.

In particular, the Pro-Chancellor listed projects in the university being undertaken by the Tertiary Education TrustFund (TETFUND) to include; the Professorial Building, Hostel for International students, Laboratory for Urology Department, Faculty of Agriculture Complex, Centre of excellence in Aquaculture and Food Technology Building, Research and Innovation Hub, and two student’s hostels among others.

These projects, the Pro-Chancellor said,are clear manifestations of the special attention the Federal Government accords the University of Benin in particular, and tertiary education in general.

In her welcome address,erudite scholar and Vice-Chancellor of Uniben,Professor Lilian Salami told the gathering that 8,996 graduants have earned the university’s first degrees or certificates in the 2018/2019 academic session,while 8,521 graduated in the 2019/2020 academic session.

According to the Vice-Chancellor ,a total of 125 students earned firstclass,while 2,794 got secondclass upper division.

Those awarded Honorary doctorate degrees include; General Theophilus Danjuma, Chief John Oyegun, Dr Thomas Ilube, Oluwakemi Pinheiro and Natalia Kanem.

In his keynote address, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, revealled that his administration is in the process of coming up with a 30-year development plan that will carter for all sectors especially education.

His excellency extolled the vitures of recipients of Honorary degrees, describing them as outstanding.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...