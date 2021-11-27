Insecurity: COAS visits Fintiri, Lamido Adamawa

…Urges Traditional Institution to sustain peace building efforts

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya on Friday paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri at the Government House, Yola.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement revealed that during the visit, the COAS appreciated the support of the Government and people of Adamawa State to troops of the Nigerian Army.

He particularly lauded the Governor for personally attending the burial of Late Brig Gen Zurkushu and 7 other patriots.

He also appreciated the Governor and Government of Adamawa state for the financial support rendered to the families of the fallen heroes.

Governor Fintiri extolled the efforts of the troops and the selfless sacrifice of the gallant officers and men of the NA in maintaining peace and security of Adamawa State and the nation at large.

He urged the troops to maintain professionalism in the conduct of their operations.

In the same vein, the COAS also paid a courtesy call on the Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Aliyu Musdapha at his palace.

Speaking during the visit, the COAS stated that he was at the palace of the monarch to pay his respect and appreciate him for his unrelenting support to the Nigerian Army.

He expressed gratitude for the peace building effort of the traditional leader through preaching and promotion of peaceful co-existence amongst people of diverse ethnic extraction in his domain.

Gen Yahaya urged the monarch to sustain the effort. The COAS, solicited the goodwill of the traditional leadership in continually encouraging the people to support the security agencies with credible information to enhance ongoing operations.

Responding, the Lamido prayed for the success of the NA and other security agencies in their operational engagements to stem the tide of insecurity and restore peace in the country.

He called on all stakeholders and members of the public not to be reclusive, but to support the NA and other security agencies in their operations.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...