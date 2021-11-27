42 inmates write NECO SSCE in Jos

No fewer than 42 inmates serving various jail terms in Jos Correctional Centre are writing the ongoing November/December Senior School Certificate Examinations of the National Examination Council (NECO).

ASC Longdiem Godfrey, the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), announced this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

According to Godfrey, the 42 inmates are sitting for the examinations at its adult school within the prison yard.

He explained that the move was part of the mandate of the service aimed at making the prisoners useful to themselves, families and society after serving their jail terms.

He noted that initiative was in furtherance of the obligation and mandate of the service towards the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates back to the society.

”As the saying knowledge is power, the essence of having a school within the prison yard is to reform the inmates with skills and provide them with formal education as well,” he said.

He also said that the examinations consist of different subjects, involving practicals and the theoretical aspects.

He thanked individuals, non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and government agencies that provided the funds used to register the inmates for the examinations.

NAN reports that the examination which began in November would end in December.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...