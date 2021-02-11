By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Thursday began the screening of Aghughu Adolphus as Auditor-General of the Federation after the upper chamber referred the request of President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation to its Committee on Public Accounts for screening.

The request to confirm Adolphus as Auditor-General of the Federation was contained in a letter dated January 12, 2021 and read on Tuesday during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, earlier this week.

Speaking at the commencement of the screening, Senator Matthew Urhoghide said the exercise was a very crucial national assignment where the Senate would hand the the candidate his “work plan”, adding that the office of auditor general must be strengthened as a way of fighting corruption.

“It is a pity that an agency supervising the expenditure of over N13 trillion is given pittance in it’s allocation”.

It will be recalled that the committee is still considering 2015 audit report of federal government agencies, while 2016 to date are yet to be attended to.

The Public Accounts Committee was given two weeks to report back to the Senate.