Chairman, All Progressives Congress(APC) National Membership Committee for Registration and Revalidation Exercise, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has disclosed that a workable agreement has been reached over the party’s registration impasse that has engulfed Delta State.

Governor Sani Bello made this known while addressing journalists after the meeting with Delta State stakeholders of the Party and the members of the National revalidation and registration exercise committee which lasted for over two hours behind closed doors at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

The National Chairman of the Committee commended the stakeholders and committee members who made concerted efforts at resolving the lingering registration crisis in the state.

He said, Delta State as a South-South State is very important to the party, hence the need to seek immediate resolution by fashioning out acceptable agreements amongst the factions, adding that as it stands now, there is no crisis in the APC Delta State Chapter.

“Delta State is a very important state for us in the South-South and we have been able to agree on a workable method to move the party forward. I believe APC in Delta State is intact and that APC in the state will grow bigger”, he said.

On the general process of the ongoing Party registration, Sani Bello said that the exercise is yielding positive results as he has visited some States to monitor the exercise.

He assured that every loophole in the exercise will be addressed appropriately and that if need be for extension of the exercise, the Party will not hesitate as its intends to carry everyone along.