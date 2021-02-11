

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on SDGs and Humanitarian Services, Hon. Princess Christina Ude has embarked on a monitoring exercise of the on-going Conditional Cash Transfer programme taking place in some parts of the state.

Fielding questions from journalists at the central school Anara in Isiala Mbano LGA, the governor’s Special Adviser disclosed that the Conditional Cash Transfer programme is the brainchild of President MuhammaduBuhari under the Household Uplifting Programme HUB.She revealed that the programme has been going on in nine local government areas of the state, adding that it was initiated by the federal government to alleviate poverty.

Princess Ude, disclosed that she embarked on the monitoring exercise to ensure that things are going on as stipulated by the government. She expressed satisfaction that the beneficiaries were complying in line with the COVID-19 physical distancing directives.

Continuing on the imperatives of the monitoring exercise she said, “As the focal person in the state, it is important for me to go out and interview the beneficiaries and find out what they are doing with the money. Most of the women interviewed are doing what they are supposed to do”, she said. Furthermore, she hinted that the beneficiaries are to take a little of the money and add to their business and at the same time form cooperative societies.

Some of the beneficiaries that spoke to our correspondent expressed satisfaction with the programme. According to Mrs Apollonia Azubuike,a food stuff vendor, said that she is happy and that she is using the money she gets from selling food to support her family. She thanked President Buhari and Governor Uzodinma for the gesture, and urged them to rule with the fear of God.

Another beneficiary who spoke to a reporter at central school Eziama Okwe in Onuimo LGA, Mrs Agnes Duru, a tailor said that she will use the money to buy tailoring materials for her trade. She thanked government for the gesture and pleaded that the money be increased.



Another beneficiary Mr peter Ukaegbu a farmer from Eziala Enyiogugu in Aboh Mbaise LGA,said that he will use the money to farm as the farming season is fast approaching.

Edith Agbaegbu, groundnut seller and an indigene of Umuoda Nguru, expressed optimism that the cash will enable her to boost her business .She prayed God to continue to bless the President and Governor Uzodinma for remembering them at this critical point in the nations economy.

Lending his voice, Comrade Chikezie Uchenna, a cash transfer facilitator of Osuowere ward 2 in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State,stated that the programme is moving on well. He thanked the federal government, World bank and the Humanitarian Affairs office for remembering them. He seemingly thanked the Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services for making out time to come to and witness what is going on, stressing that her singular action has indicated that she is a woman full of compassion.