Rekindle Our Hopes: A Poet’s Cry to Buhari on Ajaokuta Project

A Polific Writer, Poet and Social Crusader as well as the brain behind the CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Project, Mohammed Bougei Attah, alias MBA has cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to salvage Nigeria bringing back hopes to Nigerians.

Tagged “Rekindle Hope” the appeal which in a poetic tone came at a time the whole country, and indeed the global community awaiting the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to revive Ajaokuta back to operations.

The poem which speaks volume and in direct appeal to the President reads in part “For President Muhammadu Buhari:
Rekindle Hopes…
“Forty years ago, it’ all rosy
“With promising future
“Life was so nice and real
“Parents at work, children in school
“All because had a rewarding Ajaokuta Steel Plants
“Forty years after….
hopes are dashed
“No jobs, parents and children are in wants
“All because Ajaokuta Steel Company was abandoned
“We must rise again
“All hopes lost
“We are 95%
“With just a little push
“Ajaokuta will be alive again!
“Please rekindle hopes, Mr President. “

The poem monitored via Attah’ Facebook page touched on the gaps created the absence of a working steel plant as he compares the past under the functional Ajaokuta Steel Company and the moribund industry.

