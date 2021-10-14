Rekindle Our Hopes: A Poet’s Cry to Buhari on Ajaokuta Project

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Polific Writer, Poet and Social Crusader as well as the brain behind the CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Project, Mohammed Bougei Attah, alias MBA has cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to salvage Nigeria by bringing back hopes to Nigerians.

Tagged “Rekindle our Hope” the appeal which is in a poetic tone came at a time the whole country, and indeed the global community is awaiting the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to revive Ajaokuta back to full operations.

The poem which speaks volume and in direct appeal to the President reads in part “For President Muhammadu Buhari:

Rekindle Our Hopes…

“Forty years ago, it’s all rosy

“With promising future

“Life was so nice and real

“Parents at work, children in school

“All because Nigeria had a rewarding Ajaokuta Steel Plants

“Forty years after….

“Our hopes are dashed

“No more jobs, parents and children are in wants

“All because Ajaokuta Steel Company was abandoned

“We must rise again

“All hopes are not lost

“We are 95% there

“With just a little more push

“Ajaokuta will be alive again!

“Please rekindle our hopes, Mr President. “

The poem monitored via Attah’s Facebook page touched on the gaps created by the absence of a working steel plant as he compares the past under the functional Ajaokuta Steel Company and the moribund industry.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...