2 men docked for allegedly impersonating military officers

Two men were on Thursday docked in a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating military officers.

The police charged Methuselah Enoch, 25, and Caleb Auta, 23, with five counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, fraudulently obtaining decree for sum not due and false personation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Tanko Yabo of Pasali Kuje, Abuja reported the matter at the police station on Oct. 4.

Tanko said that the defendants on Aug. 28 conspired and paraded themselves as a Captain and Major in the Nigerian Army attached to the efence Headquarter, Abuja.

He said that the defendants defrauded the complainant of N250,000, adding that they also sent him fake text message that he has been shortlisted into the Nigerian Army.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Fatima Sanni, prayed the court to grant her clients bail in the most liberal terms, citing sections 158 and 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), to buttress his claims for bail.

Sanni said that the defendants were presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law, adding that the defendants would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Shafa ordered that the sureties must provide their driver’s license or national identity card to the court.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 15 for hearing. (NAN)

