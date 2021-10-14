2 men docked for allegedly impersonating military officers

Two men were on Thursday docked in a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court impersonating military officers.

The police Methuselah Enoch, 25, and Caleb Auta, 23,  with five counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, fraudulently obtaining decree for sum not due and false personation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court complainant, Tanko Yabo of Pasali Kuje, Abuja reported the matter at the police on Oct. 4.

Tanko said defendants on Aug. 28 conspired and paraded themselves as a Captain and Major in the Army attached the efence Headquarter, Abuja.

He said defendants defrauded the complainant of N250,000, adding that they also sent him fake text message that he has been shortlisted into the Army.

The defendants pleaded not guilty the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Fatima Sanni, prayed the court grant her clients bail in the liberal terms, citing sections 158 and 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), buttress his claims for bail.

Sanni said defendants were presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law, adding defendants would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Shafa ordered sureties must provide their driver’s license or national identity card the court.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 15 for hearing. (NAN)

