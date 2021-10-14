NIPOST backs FG’s digitisation agenda

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) has keyed into the digital economy agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

NIPOST Postmaster General, Dr. Ismail Adewusi, stated this on Thursday in Abuja during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adewusi said NIPOST as a service organisation was aware of its huge role in the growth of the nation’s digital economy.

“ NIPOST has great roles to play in the realisation of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“ And it has become expeditious for us to operate at the same level wavelength with other internationally recognised service delivery companies.

“ NIPOST is fast embracing technology in its service delivery as part of the targets of delivering on its core objectives as a service organisation operating within the technology-driven economic environment,” he said.

He added that NIPOST was committed to leveraging on technology to reinvent the organisation, in line with Buhari’s administration policy to unbundle NIPOST.

He noted that NIPOST had diversified its services with the aid of information communication technology to serve its customers better and improve revenue generation.

“With many postal administrations diversifying and expanding their operations to move sales of their products and services beyond borders, postal services are inventing new means and methods to satisfy the customers,’’ he said.

As parts of efforts towards driving change, the NIPOST chief said efforts were geared towards a quicker recovery from the effects of COVI-19 which disrupted the operations of the post globally.

“ The global post has this year focused on ways and means of harnessing a better world with improving living standards for humanity after recovering from the clutches of the pandemic.

“It is an established fact that the post is a fundamental instrument of equality for all citizens.

“ The post offices create free entry and businesses for all ages, class, races and religion,’’ he said. (NAN)

