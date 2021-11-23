Polish embassy, NGO donate school to Almajiri in Kaduna community

The Polish Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday donated a school to Almajiri children in Kamfanin Zango community, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The donation was done in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Almajiri Child Right Initiative (ACRI).

The Acting Executive Director of the NGO, Mr. Joshua Arogunyo, said that the donation was to complement the Kaduna State’s efforts in providing free and quality education for all children in the state.

He said the organisation had, in 2020 partnered with the United Nations Children Fund(UNICEF) in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government to reconnect 65 Almajiri children with their families in the community .

“Most schools are located at the other side of the community, a situation which made children to cross over the express way to go to school.

“This caused accidents that resulted to injury and sometimes death; that is why we decided to build a primary school in the community to avoid these unfortunate occurrences,” he said.

He explained that the school was a one block of three classrooms, a toilet facility for pupils and staff and a borehole, adding that classes were furnished by the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Similarly, the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria , Amb. Joanna Tarnawska ,who was represented by Joshua Arogunyo said the Almajiri children should get a chance like all the other children.

“They should be given the chance to learn skills that will improve their lives, alongside religious education that will enlighten their spiritual wellbeing.

“It is my hope and expectation that the school will serve the community for many years to come and

that traditional leaders work hand in hand with parents to actively support the sustainability of the school,” she said.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman SUBEB, Tijjani Abdullahi, said that the board was responsible for Almajiri education in the state, adding that the board had provided furniture and posted teachers to the school.

He appealed to leaders and members of the community to take ownership of project and take care of all the school facilities.

Meanwhile, the traditional head of the community, Malam Saleh Ahmed, commended the polish embassy, the Kaduna State Government and the NGO for the development.

He also urged the youths to take charge in securing the school against vandals and unpatriotic elements who might try to vandalise the school facility.

He appealed to government to build more classes and provide fencing, adding that there were a lot of children in the community and the available classrooms were not enough.(NAN)

