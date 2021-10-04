Police arraign man for alleged theft, breach of peace

A 26-year-old man, Ojukonaye Moyinoluwa, was on Monday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft and breach of peace.

Moyinoluwa, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 30 at about 6:30 p.m. at Police Headquarters Area, Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti

Okunade alleged that the defendant stole one Techno Spark 4 worth N45,000 belonging to one Gabriel Tope.

He also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The defendant was alleged to have jumped on the vehicle of one Abolarin Rotimi, while on motion along Iyin road in Ado-Ekiti, while chasing him for stealing phone.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 390 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

His Counsel, Mr Adekunle Aladesuyi, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum, while the surety must produce a landed property.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for hearing. (NAN)

