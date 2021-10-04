NGO partners Swiss firm to digitise Nigeria’s Agric sector

Synergos Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has entered into partnership with FCE Group AG, a Swiss blockchain company, to digitise Nigeria’s agriculture sector, an official has said.

Mr Victor Adejoh, the Country Director of the NGO, made the disclosure on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Adejoh said the partnership would facilitate the implemention of a digital process to enthrone significant structural changes in the agriculture sector.

He said the essence was to address the lingering food insecurity and insufficiency in the country.

Adejoh said that recent changes in the climate and economy called for massive citizen partipation in food production.

”There is climate change, dwindling economy and projections of population increase. We need to be more serious.

”Nigeria’s agric sector has regularly faced crisis and the outbreak of COVID-19 worsened the situation.

”So, a versatile digital platform for agricultural infrastructure is required for better access and exchange of information on logistics, finance, offers, insurance and education,” Adejoh said.



He said the pilot project captured in the partnership agreement would help to build trust and synergy within the agriculture value chain.

The country director observed that smallholder farmers in Nigeria still lacked access to up-to-date market information.



”We have already conducted detailed diagnosis in several states.

“We are coordinating the development of roadmaps for the transformation of agriculture with a range of multi-stakeholders,” Adejoh said.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, FCE Group AG, Mr Gregory Arzumanian, said the partnership was capable of producing seminal results in the agriculture sector.



”We have the right focus and perspective on issues of inequality, poverty, climate change and global migration.

“Our goal is to use technology to restore trust, build ultimate transparency and mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture and industry.

”Our project will show how the right combination of technologies will trigger off a progressive shift in agriculture,” Arzumanian said. (NAN)

