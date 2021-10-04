Edo assembly confirms commissioner nominees, CJ

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday confirmed 11 commissioner nominees sent to it by Gov. Godwin Obaseki for approval.

The nominees were cleared after the assembly endorsed the report of the Committee on Rules, Business and Government House, chaired by the Majority Leader, Henry Okhuarobo.

In its report, the committee said it found the nominees to be competent, relatively young and physically fit for the assignment.

The assembly unanimously confirmed the nominees in a voice vote.

Gov. Obaseki had in a letter dated Sept. 28, addressed to the Speaker, Mr Marcus Onobun, requested the house to screen and confirm the nominees as commissioners in the state.

Those on the list included, Mr Oluwole Osamudiamen lyamu (SAN) (Oredo LGA), Prof. Obehi Akoria (Esan West), Dr Joan Oviawe (Uhumwode) Ethan Uzamere (Ovia South West) and Mr Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North East).

Others were Mr Marie Edeko (Esan North East), Joseph Eboigbe (Esan Central), Mr Moses Agbukor (Etsako East), lsoken Omo (Ikpoba-Okha), Andrew Emwanta (Egor) and Mrs Otse Momoh-Omorogbe (Etsako West).

In the same vain, the house also confirmed the nomination of Justice Joe Acha as the new Chief Judge of the state.(NAN)

