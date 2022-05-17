Oyo Anti-Corruption agency seeks Olubadan’s partnership in tackling corruption

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), has requested for the partnership of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, in fighting corruption in the state.

The agency’s Chairman, Retired Justice Eni Esan, made the request in Ibadan on Tuesday when she led board members and management of the agency to pay homage to the Olubadan in his palace.

Esan said that the important role of the Olubadan could not be ignored within the society, thus making him a key figure to partner with in achieving the objectives of the agency.

According to her, the agency, which was inaugurated by Gov. Seyi Makinde in Dec. 2020, has the mandate to investigate allegations of corruption and corrupt practices in the state.

The agency, she said, was also created with the responsibility of receiving complaints of improper and non-execution of government contracts.

She further said that the agency attends to administrative complaints on actions taken by Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The anti-corruption boss urged the Olubadan to refer complaints of alleged corruption getting to him to the agency.

“We need your partnership in order to rid the state of corruption,” she said.

In his remarks, the Olubadan said that the fight against corruption is a big one that must be supported by all and sundry, and pledged the support of the palace to the agency.

He commended the agency for the achievements so far recorded in the course of carrying out its mandates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on the entourage of the chairman are the agency’s Executive Secretary, Ibrahim Tijani, the Director of Administration, Lanre Omotosho, the Director of Information and Communications, Folashade Ajibade, Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, and CSP Laurence Eyindero. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

