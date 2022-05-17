Enugu CP urges public to disregard misinformation alleging closure of police stations

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has urged the public to disregard misinformation on some online publications alleging closure of police stations in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

In the statement, the CP commissioner described the publication as unfounded and untrue, adding that the publication was intended to “create panic among the residents”

.

“My attention as the police commissioner has been drawn to a spiteful report, suggesting that police stations within Enugu metropolis were found closed to members of the public on Monday, May 16.

“The report is not just unfounded and the figment of imagination of the publishers, but also a misinformation targeted at creating panic and misleading the general public, particularly the good people of Enugu State,” he said.

The commissioner said that the Command remains undeterred and committed to delivering the statutory mandates of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

“This includes ensuring that police stations remain opened to members of the public and maintain robust crime detection/prevention patrols and visibility policing of their assigned areas of responsibilities.

“The general public and residents of Enugu State, in particular, should disregard such untrue publications and continue to promptly report security situations and criminal activities to police stations nearest to them.

“Police stations in the state remain open to the general public 24 hours a day, and seven days a week (24/7),”he added. (NAN)

