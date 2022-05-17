Lagos council chairman lays foundation of sport complex in Ifako Ijaiye

Prince Usman Hamzat, the Executive Chairman, Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State, has laid a foundation for a Mini-Sport Complex to encourage the discovery of talents and human capacity development through sports.

Hamzat stated this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the Mini-Sports Complex would be one of the best in the country.

According to him, his administration is using sports development to foster unity and togetherness in Ifako-Ijaiye local government.

“We commend Iju-Ogundimu Family in Ifako Ijaiye community for donating the land for grassroots sport development in Ifako Ijaiye.

“This initiative follows our administration’s commitment to improve sports development and ensure economic growth.

“The facility is initiated in partnership with Kingmakers and designed to be a standard Mini-Sports Complex which will accommodate major sporting activities in the Community and attract advanced opportunities in the world of sports,” he said.

The chairman also said that the Ifako-Ijaiye Kingmakers mini-sports complex, when completed, would be a top-notch monumental edifice that would increase the economical fortunes of Ifako-Ijaiye and its residents.

He added that when completed, the edifice would also house a gym centre, lawn tennis court, football pitch, games centres, football viewing centre, among other sports facilities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

