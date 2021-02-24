Orlu: Army recovers bodies of soldiers killed by IPOB

… Dismisses fake video on an impending attack on Market

The Nigerian Army has recovered the corpses of four soldiers killed by IPOB Militias in Orlu, Imo State.

A senior military officer who confirmed the development to PRNigeria said the military vehicle that was damaged during the attack had also been recovered.

PRNigeria had earlier reported Nigerian Troops on Monday nabbed 20 members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) after they attacked soldiers and civilians in Orlu.

The Nigerian troops in a joint operation involving the Army, Air Force and the Police sustained raid operation in the axis, after the killing of four soldiers on escort duties in the area by IPOB elements.

The IPOB militia had ambushed and killed the soldiers who were on the escort of the Director Civil Affairs, Brigadier General HE Nzan and his team on inspection of the Civil-Military Project at Nkwerre. They also took away weapons and a vehicle belonging to the troops.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army 82 Division, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf has alerted the public of a fake video on an alleged plan by soldiers to attack women and children in Orlu Market.

Colonel Yusuf said the fake video is being circulated on the social media to hoodwink the public.

He said: “The video was recorded in an unknown market with a fake soldier claiming to be privy to a supposed order given by 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha to start killing everybody at Orlu Market and environs in Orlu L.G.A in Imo State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a calculated attempt to maliciously fabricate sensational stories to cause resentment and smear campaign against Nigerian Army Internal Security Operations.

“The supposed individual in the video was not bold enough to reveal his true identity as claimed or present his so called military uniform and identity card which were deliberately obscured to deceive innocent target audience.”

Yusuf added that the Nigerian Army recognizes the right of citizens to hold and share opinions on social media and not to spread divisive contents by unpatriotic individuals.

By PRNigeria