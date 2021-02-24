I didn’t revalidate my membership of APC – Atiku’s daughter

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s daughter, Dr Fatima Atiku Abubakar has debunked reports that she has revalidated her membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

She made the clarification following reports that she had rejoined the party in her native Jada town in Adamawa state.

In a statement Wednesday the former Commissioner in Adamawa said nothing could be farther from the truth.

Dr Fatima said, “Contrary to media reports, I did not revalidate my membership of the APC.

“In 2015 when I was appointed as Commissioner of Health in Adamawa State, I had to join the ruling party in my state. It was a requirement for the opportunity to serve.”

She revealed that “Since the conclusion of my duty tour as Commissioner, I am now into private practice, with no affiliation to any political party.

“I was, however, taken aback to read of my purported revalidation of APC membership.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I did not revalidate any membership of APC which was necessitated by my call to service in 2015.

“Indeed, I have been in Abuja, never travelled to Jada where the purported revalidation was said to have taken place and never filled a form nor signed any document. The signature appended to the document in circulation is not my signature.”

She urged the general.public to “discountenance any report that claims that I revalidated my membership of APC.”