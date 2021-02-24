Troops clear corpses of ISWAP terrorists in recaptured Marte – See photos

Nigerian Troops have cleared members of Boko Haram splinter faction and self-proclaimed Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) from five communities in Marte Local Government Area of Borno state.

It will be recalled that the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Attahiru, on Sunday, had issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the troops to clear terrorists from Marte and adjoining communities in Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the troops of Sector 1, supported by Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole successfully cleared terrorists from New Marte, Kironewa, Chukun Gudu, Duma Kura and Duma Gana apart from other villages on the routes.

Intelligence sources said the troops encountered stiff resistance from the terrorists but successfully cleared many high calibre Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), laid on the axis to prevent the troops’ from advancing.

“Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs), planted on the roads by the insurgents against the advancing troops were equally destroyed as NAF aircraft continue to provide close air and interdiction support to the ground forces,“ he said.

Maj Gen. Abdul Khalifa, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Army and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, lauded the ground troops and air components for the wonderful feats.

Khalifa said “Yesterday, we recaptured Marte after eliminating dozens of terrorists with a very minimal casualty on our part. The operation was successfully conducted with effective synergy and aggressive joint operation of the ground troops and Air Task Force working with credible intelligence”.

By PRNigeria