NYSC urges corp members to adhere to COVID-19 precautions

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau has urged the 2021 batch “B” stream I corps members currently undergoing orientation exercise in the State to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ms Caroline Embu, the Coordinator of the scheme in the State, made the call during the formal opening and swearing in ceremony of the newly-posted corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mangu on Monday.

According to Embu, the pandemic is still around, and has assumed a new strain, the Delta variant, which she said is more lethal.

She said that the management of the scheme had put in place adequate precautionary measures to safeguard the camp community.

She said it was imperative for the corps members to adhere strictly to the basic safety protocols for a safe and healthy camp.

The state coordinator urged the corp members to participate in all camp activities as they would be introduced to healthy competitions and co-opted into the administrative operations of the camp.

She explained to the corps that the orientation course was the first phase of their service year which she noted was highly regimented and meant to acquaint them with the ideals of the NYSC.

She said that the corp members would during the orientation course be exposed to physical training, sports, social activities and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development.

Embu further urged the corps members to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and leadership skills required to face challenges ahead of the service year and beyond.

She disclosed that for the first time the camp had a Corp Camp Director in the person of Mr Sanya Opemipo, with state Code PL/21B/0213.

“This dimension is to include corps members in the administration of the camp.”

She assured the corps members that the state was a safe haven for them with its unique and conducive weather conditions, and with the government and people being hospitable and accommodating.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1822 corps members comprising 934 females and 888 males are participating in the orientation course.

NAN further reports that the event was observed low key and in strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. (NAN)

