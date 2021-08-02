Okowa urges corps members to build on NYSC successes

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Monday called on the National Youth Servce Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state to always reflect on the successes so far recorded by the scheme.

Okowa made the call at the opening/swearing-in ceremony of corp members at the Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku area of the state.

The 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members, comprising 1030 males and 1,230 females, were posted to Delta.

The governor urged them to take the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) initiative of the scheme seriously.

“As you commence your national service year, I enjoin you to reflect on the successes the scheme has recorded in the sustenance of national unity, integration and economic development since its inception.

“You must pay special attention to this programme in order to secure for yourselves a post-service life of self-sufficiency and financial independence.

“You must make efforts to contribute to the successes recorded by the scheme in the state,’’ Okowa said.

He also charged the corps members to contribute their own quotas to national development through selfless commitment, dedication and active participation in all activities during the service year.

Okowa urged them to make productive use of their stay in the camp and participate actively in all activities, saying that these would propel them to have a fulfilled service year.

“I urge you to read all NYSC publications that will be given to you during the orientation exercise.

“Read your orientation course guide and NYSC By-Law, which have been put together to enlighten you on all you need to know about the scheme and the pitfalls to avoid in order for you to have a successful service year,” he said.

The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Theresa Diai, however, administered the Oath of Allegiance to 2, 260 corps members posted to the state. (NAN)

