Security challenge needs professional approach – GOC

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, says the security challenge in the country need to be professionally tackled.

Represented by Brig. Gen. Williams Dangana, the Garrison Commander of the division, Ali spokeat the opening of the division’s Inter Brigades Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition on Monday in Jos.

He insisted that regular training of personnel remain critical towards combating insecurity the country, including insurgency, kidnapping, militancy and armed robbery, among others.“To effectively confront and address these identified challenges, the armed forces have scaled up trainings.“

Such areas of training include drills, obstacles crossing, combat swimming, map reading and weapon handling, among others,” he said.Ali explained that the competition would enhance professionalism and competency among officers and men of the division.He also said that the training would foster esprit-de-corps, regimentation, leadership qualities and physical fitness of troops.He also said the exercise was in tandem with the Chief of Army Staff’s philosophy of having a “professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.“

As you are all aware, competition is an aspect of training which is considered the best welfare that can be given to a soldier, because it speaks to his competence and ultimately keeps him alive in battle”.

Ali said that five out of the the six formations of he division would be participating in the competition.Declaring the event open, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, expressed his readiness to support the military and other security agencies towards the fight against insecurity in the state.Lalong, represented by Prof. Danladi Atu, the Secretary to the State Government, also expressed deep commitment to ensure the return of peace to the state.He thanked the personnel of the division for supporting the government towards the relative peace in the state.The governor commended the armed forces, particularly the 3 Division, for organising the competition, adding that it would go a long way in ensuring professionalism and competency among its troops.(NAN)

