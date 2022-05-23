NUT to sensitise members to importance of 2023 elections

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has reiterated its commitment to sensitise its members to the importance of the 2023 general elections to the union.

Mr Samson Oyelere, the Ogun State Secretary of the union, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Monday.

He said the union would play the role of advocacy, saying it would sensitise its members, the public, immediate family and neighbours to the importance of the election.

Oyelere urged members that were yet to register to do so immediately, saying that the 2023 election would be another opportunity for teachers to exercise their franchise and decide who would govern them.

“Teachers should take responsibility during the forthcoming election; they cannot afford to stay at home, and therefore, we must fully participate in the electioneering process.

“We must also engage the candidates in meaningful dialogue, to take concrete decisions on who and what to follow.

“This is an opportunity for us to make our voice known; this is an opportunity for Nigerian teachers to pick their destiny into their hands.

“As a union, we are mobilising seriously this time around because we cannot afford to vote in politica

l leaders that do not have the interest of the workers at heart.”

Oyelere explained that teachers remained group of well informed persons, adding that there was need to engage political leaders properly, to ensure a better future. (NAN)

