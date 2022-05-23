Sadiq Abdullahi wins PDP ticket for Sabon Gari Federal Constituency

Sadiq Abdullahi has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Sabon Gari Federal Constituency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Alhaji Mohammed Shafiu, the election returning officer, announced Abdullahi as the party’s flag bearer having polled 28 votes to defeat his closest rival, Malam Sadisu Abdulhamid, who scored six votes.

Shafiu said other contestants were Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed and Mrs Paulina Edward.

He noted that 34 delegates were accredited for the election which was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other key stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election took place at TJ Palace Hotel, GRA, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The late arrival of election materials delayed the commencement of the exercise which ended at the early hours of Monday. (NAN)

