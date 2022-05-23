Equity, equality, fairness are keys to better Nigeria, says A’Ibom Deputy Gov 

Mr Moses Ekpo, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, has said that equality, respect for the rule of law, equity and fairness remain the keys to making Nigeria great again as the tempo of political activities heightens in the state.

Ekpo said this while addressing party faithful at his Abak hometown shortly after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) State House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries for the Abak State and Federal Constituencies were held on Sunday.He assured that equity, equality and fairness would continue to remain the topmost priority of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.“

I want to assure that under the watch of the PDP and under my watch, equity, fairness and equality will continue to be the watchword,” Ekpo said.Ekpo commended the candidates for maintaining law and order throughout the elections, urging that they should continue to work in unity with the nominated candidates for the growth of the party and the respective constituencies.

The deputy governor advised the winners of the primaries to see their victories as an endorsement of their contributions towards the development of the area, as well as a mandate to do more when they eventually emerge victorious at the 2023 general elections.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of the primaries, the incumbent Member Representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Mr Aniekan Umanah, was re-elected as the party flag bearer.Umanah, who was declared winner by the returning officer, Mr Namso Idiong, scored a total of 96 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Okon Owoidoho Amos, who had zero vote.The Returning Officer for the Abak State Constituency, Mr Nkereuwem Udom, had earlier declared Mr Udeme Otong, the current Member Representing Abak State House as the winner, having polled a total of 33 votes to defeat three other aspirants, Mrs Ekemini Umoh, Mr Monday Udoh and Mr Uduak Etukudo.In their separate remarks, Umanah and Otong expressed gratitude to God for their successes and peaceful conduct of the elections.

Both elected members at the primaries into the House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives commended the delegates for giving them the opportunity to serve.They also pledged to continue to serve the people better by attracting more dividends of democracy to their constituencies. (NAN)

