NITDA,Womenovate to promote gender diversity in technology, engineering

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Womenovate, have concluded plans to promote gender diversity in technology and engineering.

This is to ensure gender equity and diversity in the digital economy and the technology ecosystem.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA, said this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

The collaboration was reached during the International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), an annual international awareness campaign that celebrates the achievements of women in engineering.

Womenovate s a female-focused online platform that assists Nigerian women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics (STEAM) with access to resources, training courses and jobs globally.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, stated that women play an important role in all facets of life, while their invaluable contributions shape the world, drive progress, foster inclusivity and inspire future generations.

“Women in Tech and Engineering summit is the perfect opportunity for women to come together and share their experiences which can contribute to the growth and development of female involvement and empowerment in ICT.

“The new digital age, also known as the fourth industrial revolution, has brought about technologies that are reshaping the world today.

“The integration of these technologies, its innovations have the potential to impact growth, economic well-being, and survivable of our socio-economic landscape,” he said.

Inuwa added that with Nigeria being a developing hub for innovation, harnessing these technologies allow the nation to create wealth, create jobs, implement economic diversification and open more opportunities to expand economic fortunes.

He explained that the local and global tech industries are the fastest growing and most lucrative sectors of the economy.

“Accordingly, NITDA bears the responsibility to encourage and coordinate transformative digital innovation at a national level.

“NITDA has taken the necessary steps to create an enabling environment that maximises the potentials of women, girls and other underserved communities in Nigeria and promotes their ability to contribute to the economy.

“Ensuring gender equity in our digital economy and tech ecosystem is not just a matter of inclusion but a prerequisite for sustainable development,” he said.

He added that according to the Council on Foreign Relations, if women’s participation in digital economy sector nears parity, Nigeria stands to gain USD 229 billion in its Gross Domestic Product by 2025.

According to him, a larger share of the global digital economy, which the World Economic Forum (WEF) projects to be worth US$20.8 trillion by 2025 will be fully harnessed.

He further asserted that NITDA is dedicated to creating life-transforming opportunities for women.

He added that they are accomplishing that through the implementation of the NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP).

“Our collaboration with the World Bank has aided in the provision of resources for women.

“Over 560 women across Nigeria have been given the resources to promote their entrepreneurial and career pursuits both locally and remotely.

“These opportunities grant women the chance to bring in unique perspectives, experiences and skills that are more likely to focus on social issues and address the needs of underserved communities.

“Gender Digital Inclusion Strategy to bridge the gender digital divide and address concerns that arise from accessibility, digital literacy, and the promotion of safe online environments is currently underway,” he said.

He said NITDA remains committed to accelerating national progress to a more digitally enabled economy involving women and acknowledging their role in accelerating the development of Nigeria’s tech sector.

He urged the participants to be open-minded and to apply what they learned in all their ventures, stating that their creativity, innovative ideas are the driving factors that will open new markets, expand investment opportunities and boost income.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Womenovate Inc., Motunrayo Opayinka, expressed her delight in the course to raise awareness and promote the value of women in technology and engineering.

She identified some expected outcomes of the programme as the increased representation of women in technology and engineering leadership positions.

According to her, it will increase employment of female graduates of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, create a supportive and collaborative community of female technology and engineering experts who can mentor, advise and support each other.(NAN)

