Nigeria witnesses significant strides under Tinubu – SGF

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation says Nigeria witnesses significant strides in various sectors, in one year

By Okon Okon

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation says Nigeria witnesses significant strides in various sectors, in one year of President Bola Tinubu’s stewardship.

Akume stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the ministerial press briefing to mark one year anniversary of President Tinubu in office.

“Through prudent fiscal policies and strategic investments, the Nigerian economy has shown resilience and potential for growth.

“The President has declared his unwavering commitment to unleashing Nigeria’s full economic potential by focusing on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses.

“Other areas of priority by the administration are; inclusiveness, the rule of law, and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption for the good of the people.

“It is therefore imperative that the public is made aware of such commitments, as well as the programmes and projects being pursued by the government,’’ he said.

The SGF reiterated that the country’s economy under President Tinubu had shown resilience and potential for growth within his one year in office.

He added that government was also poised to unveiling measures being taken to positively change the trajectory of the current Nigerian economy.

Speaking on other areas of achievements, the SGF said Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing the nation’s infrastructure was evident in the completion and execution of numerous projects.

He listed some of such projects to include; the extensive road networks, improved rail systems, and the modernisation of the ports, which he explained, were vital for boosting trade and connectivity.

“From the outset, President Tinubu’s administration set forth an ambitious agenda focused on economic revitalisation, social inclusion, and infrastructural development.

“Government has implemented significant economic reforms aimed at stabilising our economy and fostering sustainable growth.

“Key among these is the introduction of policies that have attracted foreign investments, reduced inflation, and boosted job creation across various sectors,’’ Akume said.

He said the briefing offered an opportunity to reflect on the journey the Tinubu’s administration embarked upon about a year ago and to share the remarkable progress made under the President’s visionary leadership.

Akume said Nigerians would also be acquainted with the giant strides taken within the first year of the present Administration. (NAN)