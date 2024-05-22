Edo, Ondo Elections: INEC conducts Training of Trainers

The Training Department of the Electoral Institute, INEC conducted a Training of Trainers (ToT) on Tuesday 21st May, 2024 at TEI Auditorium in preparation for the training of Registration Officers ahead of Edo and Ondo States’ Continuous Voter Registration exercise scheduled for 27th May, 2024.

The Chairman Board of Electoral Institute and National Commissioner, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru in his opening remarks, delivered by DG, TEI highlighted the significance of the ToT as the first and essential step in the conduct of the approved continuous voter registration exercise in the affected States.

He tasked the trainers to ensure their mastery of the methodology of the CVR exercise especially the use of the INEC Voter Enrollment Device (IVED) for the registration of voters and the self service use of the registration portal. He urged the Trainers to train the Registration officers properly as the way they discharged their duties will affect the confidence of citizens who are participating in the process. They are equally expected to be courteous, polite, and to treat all persons equally and with respect. The actions and activities of the CVR officials should be characterised by the highest professional standards. It is therefore imperative that the appropriate training delivery both in content and in the process be employed to guarantee a successful CVR exercise.

He thereafter thanked the participants made up of TEI and Headquarters Trainers from VR and ICT departments for attending the programme and called on them to give the ToT the attention it deserves.

The Director General of the Electoral Institute Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris, in his welcome remarks, urged participants to interrogate and ensure good understanding of the CVR procedures. He opined that quality delivery of the CVR procedures during the training of Registration Officers will impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of the officers and the overall success of the CVR exercise.

In attendance at the ToT are, Director Training Dr. Binta Kasim Mohammed who run the participants through the ToT AGENDA, Director Research and Documentation Dr. Ibrahim Sani, and Administrative Secretary of the Institute, Mr. Tunde Ojedokun, and Director in-training dept, Mr. Ifeanyi Agoha. Also in attendance were DD, VR Festus Aisien who represented the Director, Voter Registration Dept. and Mr. Tunde Ajayi who represented the Director ICT Dept.

Presentations were made on the CVR methodology and a Hands-on-Practical was conducted by the ICT department.